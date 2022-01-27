Fort L.P. Sells 1,892 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,707,000 after purchasing an additional 83,371 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $164.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.08. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

