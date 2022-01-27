Fort L.P. Sells 8,219 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fort L.P. lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 29.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after buying an additional 792,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,958,000 after purchasing an additional 386,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,940,000 after buying an additional 775,178 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,255,000 after purchasing an additional 118,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.26%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.