Fort L.P. Sells 825 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 28.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Gartner by 189.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT opened at $278.82 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

