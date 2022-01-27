Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle Sells 2,412 Shares

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72.

On Monday, November 22nd, John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76.

Shares of FTNT opened at $271.15 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.63 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 36.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Fortinet by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 12.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.68.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

