Fortis Advisors LLC Acquires 84,978 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 339,912.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,978 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.

SPGI opened at $397.54 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $454.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.47. The company has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

