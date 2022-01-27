Fortis Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,637 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

EVH opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 2.12. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,575,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.