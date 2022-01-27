Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,182 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,470,015,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,039,059 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $906,138,000 after purchasing an additional 335,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.07 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.30 and its 200 day moving average is $141.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

