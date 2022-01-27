Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$61.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTS. Veritas Investment Research dropped their price target on shares of Fortis to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.08.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of TSE:FTS traded up C$0.85 on Thursday, reaching C$59.26. 919,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,075. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$48.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$58.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.02 billion and a PE ratio of 22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.11 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.8499998 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.