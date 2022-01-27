Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,439 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 143,328 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 9.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 229,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $211.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.28. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

