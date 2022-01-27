Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.12% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FCX. Argus raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $296,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,160,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

