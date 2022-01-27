Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.06. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 1,584 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $82.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.64 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 0.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEIM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

