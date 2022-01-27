Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FLGT traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,971. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $51,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.