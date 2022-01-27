Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. BOCOM International cut shares of Futu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Futu from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. Futu has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Futu will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 22.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Futu (FUTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.