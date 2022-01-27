Future’s (FUTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 4,512 ($60.87) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.52% from the stock’s previous close.

FUTR has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,225 ($70.49) target price on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Future from GBX 4,250 ($57.34) to GBX 4,170 ($56.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) target price on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,279.40 ($57.74).

Get Future alerts:

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 3,122 ($42.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 54.44. Future has a 12 month low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,968 ($53.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,480.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,533.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.27), for a total value of £2,220,149 ($2,995,344.04).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.