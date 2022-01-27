FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diana Shipping in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

DSX opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $599,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 457.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 69,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

