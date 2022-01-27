FY2021 Earnings Forecast for CNX Resources Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of CNX opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39. CNX Resources has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 80,122 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 97,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

