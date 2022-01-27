FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

EPD opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,376,000 after buying an additional 224,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,326 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

