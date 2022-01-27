FY2021 Earnings Forecast for K92 Mining Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.64 million.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, K92 Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.25.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$6.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

