FY2021 EPS Estimates for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Lowered by Analyst

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Shares of TALO opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $834.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.99. Talos Energy has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.80 million.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Timothy S. Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Talos Energy by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

