FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trimble in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trimble’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $68.42 on Thursday. Trimble has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $12,735,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,480,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 68,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

