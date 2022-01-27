FY2022 EPS Estimates for ICON Public Limited Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ICON Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will earn $11.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICON Public’s FY2023 earnings at $13.93 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $253.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.22 and its 200 day moving average is $265.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

