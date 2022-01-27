FY2023 EPS Estimates for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Boosted by Analyst

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for AC Immune in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $306.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.82.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in AC Immune by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,545,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,600 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,465,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 634,926 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 472,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

