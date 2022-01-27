FY2025 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Lowered by Analyst

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 25,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

