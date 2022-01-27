Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Trading Down 29.5% Over Last Week

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $640,616.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00006608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

