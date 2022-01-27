Gather (GTH) Price Reaches $0.0471 on Top Exchanges

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Gather has a market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $322,840.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gather has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gather coin can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gather alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00040503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Gather Profile

Gather (GTH) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gather’s official website is www.gather.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gather and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.