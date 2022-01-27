GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67, Briefing.com reports. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GATX traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.69. 236,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,769. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.77.

Get GATX alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. GATX’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

GATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.99.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.