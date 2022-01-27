GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.18 and last traded at $42.18. Approximately 353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.04.

Several research firms recently commented on GDIFF. Scotiabank raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins cut their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

