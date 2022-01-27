GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.75

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.75 and last traded at $40.46, with a volume of 2300470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in GDS by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in GDS by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

