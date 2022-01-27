Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $607.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.