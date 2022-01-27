General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE GD opened at $204.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.74. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $146.53 and a 12 month high of $214.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

