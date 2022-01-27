General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. General Dynamics also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.00-12.15 EPS.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.92.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock opened at $204.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $146.53 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.74. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.