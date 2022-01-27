General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Lowered to $116.00 at Barclays

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.49. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.77, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

