General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Lowered to $108.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a PE ratio of -171.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.49.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.