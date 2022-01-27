General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $94.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “General Electric is poised to benefit from its portfolio-restructuring plans, expansion in the digital business, product innovation and efforts to deleverage the balance sheet in the quarters ahead. In fourth-quarter 2022, its earnings increased year over year. For 2022, the company anticipates organic sales to increase in high-single digits year over year. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be $2.80-$3.50 per share, suggesting an increase from $1.71 recorded in 2021. Free cash flow is expected to be $5.5-$6.54 billion. However, headwinds related to supply-chain constraints and inflationary pressure are likely to impact the performance in the quarters ahead. Foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying. In the past three months, General Electric’s shares have underperformed the industry and look comparatively overvalued.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.69.

GE traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.84. 119,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,218,284. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.49. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

