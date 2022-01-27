General L.P. Standard Purchases 10,479 Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $54,805.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,723 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $17,045.98.

On Tuesday, January 18th, General L.P. Standard purchased 8,325 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $49,284.00.

On Friday, January 14th, General L.P. Standard purchased 12,591 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $72,901.89.

On Wednesday, January 12th, General L.P. Standard purchased 3,000 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $19,050.00.

On Monday, January 10th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $16,791.00.

On Friday, January 7th, General L.P. Standard bought 6,638 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $37,902.98.

On Wednesday, January 5th, General L.P. Standard bought 14,614 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $84,907.34.

On Monday, January 3rd, General L.P. Standard bought 13,635 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $74,174.40.

On Wednesday, December 29th, General L.P. Standard bought 12,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, General L.P. Standard bought 41,974 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $190,561.96.

MediaCo stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

