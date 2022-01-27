Gentex (GNTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GNTX stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. Gentex has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Gentex alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.