Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 157,042 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $537,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $123.19 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.27 and its 200 day moving average is $144.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

