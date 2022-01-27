Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $466,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

DAL stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.29 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

