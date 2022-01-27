Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 32,153 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,568,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $499,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Twilio by 68.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Twilio by 363.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 2,290.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $179.11 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.36 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.32. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,729 shares of company stock worth $17,203,997. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.36.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

