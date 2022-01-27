Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,154,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,649 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $562,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.17, for a total value of $537,597.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,975 shares of company stock worth $28,427,654. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $140.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $451.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

