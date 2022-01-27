GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 521 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $120.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

