GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 94.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 285,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,574,000 after acquiring an additional 187,554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 40.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,217,000 after buying an additional 151,258 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 110.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,179,000 after buying an additional 145,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $436.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $604.57 and a 200-day moving average of $610.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $333.68 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

