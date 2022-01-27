GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,536 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $841,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the period.

SCHE stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

