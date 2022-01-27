GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Miller Industries worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 82.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 321.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 162.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 104,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE MLR opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $361.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.72 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

