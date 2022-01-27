GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,097,000 after purchasing an additional 193,215 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 716,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,090,000 after purchasing an additional 144,853 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 23.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 286,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,633,000 after acquiring an additional 55,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,781,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $535,711,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $108.99 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

