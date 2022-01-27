Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.74-2.78 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $55.99 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $54.71 and a one year high of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.25.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gibraltar Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 104.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Gibraltar Industries worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

