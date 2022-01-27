GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,765 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Capital International Investors grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,345 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 37.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,360,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,821,000 after acquiring an additional 911,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 124.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,330,000 after buying an additional 478,600 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.44%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

