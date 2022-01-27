Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMRE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.63. 1,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,327. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 546.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

