Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s previous close.

GL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $102.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.12. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.02.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,639,000 after buying an additional 100,691 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,041,000 after buying an additional 46,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

