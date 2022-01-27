Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $64,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.